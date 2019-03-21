O.C. Snowboarder Dies in Fall Near Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort

March 21, 2019
In February 2019, a snow plow clears a road near Highway 395 near Mammoth Lakes as heavy snow blankets the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities say a snowboarder has died in a fall on a backcountry trail near California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 Tuesday to report seeing a snowboarder tumble from a cliff in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Paramedics and firefighters hiked up and found 31-year-old Justin Khoshnevis dead. His snowboard was found nearby.

Officials say it appears Khoshnevis, a resident of Los Alamitos, California, fell while snowboarding alone along a ridgeline that is out of bounds from Mammoth.

The sheriff’s office urges skiers and snowboarders to travel with a partner when entering backcountry areas.

