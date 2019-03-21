× Online Threats Against Chino Hills High School Unfounded: Police

A social media post Thursday that made threats against several Chino Hills High School students was unfounded and “spoofed” to falsely appear as if it had come from a particular student, police said.

Officials learned of the social media post and immediately began an investigation, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.

“After learning about the message and fraudulent account, the social media outlet was contacted, and the account was immediately removed,” police said in a written statement. “Investigators believe the threat was not credible and are continuing to determine its origin.”

The author of the post had created a phony social media account using the name and photograph of a Chino Hills High School student. Such electronic impersonation is referred to as “spoofing.”

“The message was made to appear as if the threat came from the student,” the police statement said. An extensive investigation showed the student was not involved in creating the account or posting the message.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Chino Hills police Detective Glozer at 909-364-2000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

ATTENTION – Social Media threat reference Chino Hills High School is not credible and no one is in danger. Rest assured, we investigate these matters to the fullest and forward to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. #PR2Follow — Captain John Walker (@SBCSDjwalker) March 21, 2019