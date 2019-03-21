Powerball Jackpot Grows to $625 Million, Among Largest in U.S. Lottery History

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $625 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in the last drawing to claim the grand prize, lottery officials said Thursday.

The jackpot is the fourth largest in the game’s history, and the seventh largest ever in the U.S. lottery, according to a news release on Powerball’s website.

“A lot like the flowers in the southwest, this $625 million Powerball jackpot is a spectacular super bloom,” Powerball Product Group Chairman David Barden said in the release. “It does not happen often – and when it does, everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Although no one claimed the grand prize in Wednesday’s draw, two tickets sold in South Carolina matched five balls — missing only the Powerball — and were worth $2 million because they included the Power Play option, which costs $1 extra but doubles the winnings.

Four other tickets also matched five balls to win $1 million. They were sold in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina.

In California, nine tickets had four numbers and the Powerball to win prizes of $21,672, according to the California Lottery’s website.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 and the Powerball 21.

The next draw will be held Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased until 7 p.m. PT.