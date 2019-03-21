Rowland Heights Teacher Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Inappropriately Touching Elementary School Girls

A Rowland Heights Teacher was sentenced to five years in prison for inappropriately touching elementary school girls, officials announced Thursday.

On Feb. 12, Jose Cruz Martinez, 54, pleaded no contest to four felony counts of a lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in an updated news release.

He inappropriately touched five girls between the ages of 7 and 8 at Rowland Elementary School while he worked there between August 2014 and June 2015 as well as August 2017 and April 2018.

Martinez was arrested on April 24, 2018, after one of the victims told a parent who then notified police, the DA’s office said.