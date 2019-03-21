Emily and Erik Orton joined us live to tell us all about taking a year off with their five kids to sail the Atlantic – from the Caribbean to New York City. The journey is documented in the new book “Seven at Sea: Why a New York City Family Cast off Convention for a Life-Changing Year on a Sailboat” The book is available on amazon or you can also go to their website.
‘Seven at Sea’ a Life-Changing Year on a Sailboat With Emily and Erik Orton
