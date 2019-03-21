‘Seven at Sea’ a Life-Changing Year on a Sailboat With Emily and Erik Orton

Posted 8:59 AM, March 21, 2019, by

Emily and Erik Orton joined us live to tell us all about taking a year off with their five kids to sail the Atlantic – from the Caribbean to New York City.  The journey is documented in the new book “Seven at Sea: Why a New York City Family Cast off Convention for a Life-Changing Year on a Sailboat” The book is available on amazon or you can also go to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.