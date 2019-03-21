Spring Storm Brings Snow Amid Showers Across the Southland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a spring storm brought showers across the Southland, snow piled up in parts of the region Thursday.

In San Bernardino County, snow was seen lining the streets of Runnings Springs outside Big Bear as National Weather Service forecasters warned of scattered rains in the surrounding areas. Snow levels were expected to reach up to 5,000 to 6,000 feet in the greater Los Angeles area, with the possibility of lowering to 4,000 feet with some impact along the Grapevine by Tuesday morning.

Officials have warned of wintry driving conditions in the mountains, with the potential for snow to impact traffic along the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine.

This week has seen stormy weather across SoCal, including a thunderstorm near Lakewood and the Orange County line that brought heavy rain and dime-sized hail.

Here is a cross-section of the strong thunderstorm that was near Lakewood and the Orange County Line. This cell produced heavy rain and dime size hail. The storm collapsed once it reached the OC which could have brought strong downdraft winds. No reports however. #LArain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/clprkb3ckn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2019

Flooding was reported in areas such as Compton and Gardena as rains continued to hit the region.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening across SW California. There have been some flooding reports across southern L.A. County this afternoon including Compton and Gardena. Plenty of small hail reports as well. #cawx #LArain. pic.twitter.com/9Eu1qznpUK — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 20, 2019