Spring Storm Brings Snow Amid Showers Across the Southland

As a spring storm brought showers across the Southland, snow piled up in parts of the region Thursday.
In San Bernardino County, snow was seen lining the streets of Runnings Springs outside Big Bear as National Weather Service forecasters warned of scattered rains in the surrounding areas. Snow levels were expected to reach up to 5,000 to 6,000 feet in the greater Los Angeles area, with the possibility of lowering to 4,000 feet with some impact along the Grapevine by Tuesday morning.
Officials have warned of wintry driving conditions in the mountains, with the potential for snow to impact traffic along the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine.
This week has seen stormy weather across SoCal, including a thunderstorm near Lakewood and the Orange County line that brought heavy rain and dime-sized hail.
Flooding was reported in areas such as Compton and Gardena as rains continued to hit the region.