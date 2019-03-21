The News Director’s Office: The History of KTLA With Cleve Landsberg

Film and television producer Cleve Landsberg is the son of Klaus Landsberg, an electrical engineering pioneer who made history with early commercial telecasts, and who is credited with paving the way for today’s television networks. Klaus was also at the helm of KTLA when it first began regular commercial broadcasts in 1947. Cleve Landsberg joins podcast to reflect on his father’s many innovations and contributions to television, broadcasting, and KTLA.

Episode quote

“His raw courage, physical endurance and technical brilliance inspired a great crew of engineers and reporters” – Charter Hesslep regarding Klaus Landsberg

