Venice Businessman Must Turn His Hotel Back Into Apartments, Planning Commission Rules

Arguing that turning apartments into hotel guest rooms undermines Los Angeles’ efforts to improve access to housing, a Westside planning board this week ruled against a businessman who has been trying to legalize his conversion of a 32-unit apartment building on the Venice boardwalk.

“This seems to be contrary to all the city’s policies to preserve affordable housing,” said West Los Angeles Area Planning Commissioner Esther Margulies during a hearing on Wednesday evening.

Venice businessman Carl Lambert later said he would appeal the planning commission’s 3-0 ruling on his request to the Los Angeles City Council.

The ruling comes amid a wave of controversial hotel conversions as Venice, a once-funky beach town that is now home to Google, Snap and other tech giants, transitions into a luxury residential community and tourist destination. Longtime residents argue they are being pushed out.

