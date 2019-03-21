Video Shows Wanted Robbery Suspect Flash Gun, Leave Rancho Cucamonga 7-Eleven With $100

A robbery suspect who flashed a handgun at a 7-Eleven cashier in Rancho Cucamonga before taking off with $100 is being sought by police as video was released Thursday.

The man seen in the surveillance video demanded money while holding a gun after he entered the convenience store located in the 9600 block of Milliken Avenue about 2:19 a.m. on March 9, according to police.

“The store clerk complied and gave the suspect $100.00 in cash from the register,” a police news release states. “The suspect then fled from the store on foot.”

The video shows the suspect wearing a blue Muhammad Ali t-shirt with “The Greatest” written on it. He has been described by police as having a “shaved head, black beard, and what appeared to be large moles on his face,” the news release states.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information can contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to the We-tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or at www.wetip.com.