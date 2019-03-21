× Woman Killed, Man Wounded in Chino Shooting

A woman died and a man was wounded in a shooting outside a Big Lots store in Chino on Thursday, authorities said.

The gunfire took place about 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the store at 12550 Central Ave., just south of Walnut Avenue, the Chino Police Department said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the wounded woman dead at the scene, officials said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital. His condition was unclear.

The shooter, initially described only as male, remained at large Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officials urged the public to stay out of the area as they conducted their investigation.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed tents erected in the parking lot. Police used a drone to survey the scene.

Anyone with information can reach Chino police at 909-334-3000.

***ACTIVE INCIDENT / ROAD CLOSURE*** Officers are in the area of Central and Walnut investigating a shooting that just occurred. Please stay away from the area, the road and adjacent parking lots are closed. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/cRccbphPml — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) March 21, 2019