2 Men, Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Stockton

Posted 9:04 AM, March 22, 2019, by

Police in Stockton are investigating the killings of three people who were shot Friday while sitting inside a car.

The Stockton Police Department says a man and a woman died at the scene and that another man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The department says officers responded around midnight to reports of a shooting near F Street and Finland Avenue. They found three people inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Officials have not released the victims' identities.

They say they don't have a suspect or a motive and are asking the public to contact them if they have any information on the attack.

