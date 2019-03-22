2 Suspects ID’d in Alleged Kidnapping of 16-Year-Old Girl, Chase Through L.A. and Orange Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl sparked a chase that ran through Los Angeles and Orange counties for more than an hour Thursday night before two suspects were booked and identified Friday morning.

The men who allegedly held the teen against her will have been identified as a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old Alvin Morales, authorities said, and they were booked into the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Station about 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

The chase begun around 11:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita before moving about 70 miles south and ending in Orange County shortly before 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old victim's boyfriend was trying to pick her up from Mellville Courson Park in Palmdale when two men inside a car with her refused to let her go, authorities said.

The suspects had "made statements indicating she would not be exiting their vehicle," according to a Sheriff's Department news release issued Friday. They allegedly locked the car's doors and drove off — with the victim's boyfriend following them before he eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

He managed to flag down a patrol vehicle in the area and the incident was reported to authorities at 11 p.m., officials said. As he spoke with deputies, the victim was allegedly texting him saying she was scared and pleading for help.

A Sheriff's Department helicopter tracked down the suspect vehicle, a red Toyota sedan, along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita at 11:30 p.m., authorities said. But the suspects refused to pull over and began to lead officers on a chase.

The pursuit wound through the San Fernando Valley, South Bay and then moved westbound into Orange County — sometimes speeding through red lights, as seen in Sky5 video that captured the chase.

In Irvine, the suspect vehicle ran out of gas near the Culver Street exit along the southbound 405 Freeway and slowed to a stop. The driver got out and surrendered and then the female passenger exited, followed by another passenger who was seen being placed into a wheelchair taken from the trunk of the car.

Authorities have said one of the two male suspects is paraplegic.

Other details about the events leading up to the chase have not been released as the incident remains under investigation.