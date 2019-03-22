All Natural Recipes With Six Ingredients or Less With ‘Hungry Girl’ Lisa Lillien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best Selling Author and the founder of Hungry Girl Lisa Lillien joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “Hungry Girl Simply 6 - All-Natural Recipes with 6 Ingredients or Less” For more info on the cookbook and to sign up for Hungry Girl’s free daily emails, you can go to her website. If you’d like to meet Lisa, she’ll be signing books at Barnes and Noble at the Grove Saturday, March 23 at 2p.