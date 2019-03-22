California Cooking Podcast: The Hollywood Dream With Shohreh Aghdashloo

On this episode of the California Cooking podcast, Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo shares her remarkable story. As a young adult, she left her home country of Iran, parting ways with her family and the only life she knew. She came to Los Angeles with a dream of pursuing her passion for acting and one day gracing the silver screen. Today, she is a bonafide Hollywood star with dozens of film and television credits. Jess and Shohreh talk about family, her TV show, upcoming movie, and of course, food!

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph