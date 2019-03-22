California Cooking Podcast: The Hollywood Dream With Shohreh Aghdashloo

On this episode of the California Cooking podcast, Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo shares her remarkable story. As a young adult, she left her home country of Iran, parting ways with her family and the only life she knew. She came to Los Angeles with a dream of pursuing her passion for acting and one day gracing the silver screen. Today, she is a bonafide Hollywood star with dozens of film and television credits. Jess and Shohreh talk about family, her TV show, upcoming movie, and of course, food!
