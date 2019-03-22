× Chino Hills Man Accused of Sending Lewd Photo, Trying to Meet Teen for Sex

A 25-year-old Chino man thought he was going to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex on Friday, but was instead greeted by police officers, authorities said.

Nicholas Rangel was booked on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Detectives began an investigation Wednesday after receiving a report that Rangel had sent a lewd photograph to the underage victim, officials said. Rangel then arranged a meeting with the girl on Friday at Fairfield Ranch Park for the purpose of having sex, according to police and county booking records.

“Rangel was contacted by law enforcement at the meeting place and taken into custody,” the statement said.

Bail for Rangel was set at $60,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Chino Hills Police Department Detective Kyle Glozer at 909-364-2060. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.