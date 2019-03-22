× Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Face Court Amid Settlement Pressure in College Admissions Scandal

The next move in the college admissions scandal will unfold in a Boston federal courtroom April 3, when Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and other defendants are set to appear in court.

Federal prosecutors announced that the actresses as well as Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, will be in court.

The hearing comes as the federal investigation is continuing, and there are signs that more charges might be coming. Law enforcement sources say some parents are under pressure to cooperate with federal prosecutors, who are looking to expand the case. One source said some parents are being given a short window to consider a deal or potentially face additional charges.

The actresses are among dozens swept up in the scandal. The scheme centered on the owner of a for-profit Newport Beach college admissions company, which wealthy parents are accused of paying to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and which allegedly falsified athletic records of students to enable them to secure admission to elite schools — including UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown — according to court records.

