Gov. Newsom to Declare State of Emergency, Waive Environmental Regulations to Speed up Forest Management

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to declare a state of emergency in California on Friday and waive environmental regulations to expedite nearly three dozen local forest management projects to protect communities from the deadly wildfires that have decimated communities up and down the state.

A preview of the governor’s order, obtained by The Times, shows that Newsom plans to suspend environmental laws and rules that would otherwise apply to the projects. He also would halt the state’s competitive bidding process for work and direct the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to team up with the California National Guard to immediately begin reducing trees and shrubs in and around 200 cities and towns.

The governor’s action marks the latest effort by the state to offset the possibility of catastrophe after back-to-back years of fatal wildfires that killed more than 100 people and burned nearly 2 million acres in total. The projects will cost a total of $35 million, which will be paid with forest management funds in the 2018-19 budget.

“The increasing wildfire risks we face as a state means we simply can’t wait until a fire starts in order to start deploying emergency resources,” said Newsom, who was expected to make the announcement in Lake County on Friday morning. “California needs sustained focus and immediate action in order to better protect our communities.”

