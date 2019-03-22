Leon Logothetis Talks on His New Book and Netflix Series ‘The Kindness Diaries’
-
Chris Burrous, Beloved KTLA Anchor, Dead at 43
-
Former State Sen. Kevin de León Running to Replace Jose Huizar on L.A. City Council
-
Appeals Court Backs AT&T Acquisition of Time Warner
-
82-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Popular Redlands Crossing Guard
-
Barack Obama Makes His Billboard Chart Debut With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Remix
-
-
Anonymous Winner Claims $1.5 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot in South Carolina
-
KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous’ Death Investigated as Possible Overdose: Glendale Police
-
Autopsy Performed, Cause of Death Still Under Investigation for KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous
-
Law Enforcement, City Officials Express Condolences Over Chris Burrous’ Death
-
Chris Burrous Remembered as Kind, Funny Broadcaster Who Loved People
-
-
Prosecutors: 2 Teen Girls Held Captive, Sexually Assaulted, Burned by 3 Wisconsin Men
-
Fullerton Man Gets 5 Months Probation for Stalking Rihanna After Breaking Into Singer’s Hollywood Hills Home
-
Fugitive Arrested in Killing of Police Officer in Central Valley; 7 Others Detained in Connection With Suspect’s Attempted Escape to Mexico