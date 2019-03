A man pleaded guilty Friday in a DUI crash that killed a mother and injured her daughter as she was taking the toddler out of her car seat outside of their North Hills home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Armando Macias Jr., 24, entered guilty pleas to one felony count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, causing injury, with an allegation of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child under the age of 5 years, prosecutors said in a news release.

The deadly crash happened on the night of Nov.26, 2017, when prosecutors say Macias was driving while intoxicated behind the wheel of a pickup truck. After losing control of the vehicle, Macias crashed into Ruth Chinchilla, 34, while she was getting her 23-month-old daughter our of her car seat, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Chinchilla’s car was parked in front of her home in the 800 block of Woodley Avenue, near Parthenia Street in North Hills.

Chinchilla was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter was critically injured.

Chinchilla was also the mother of a 3-month-old-baby boy and a teenage son, according to a GoFundMe page created shortly after her death.

Macias is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24 to 12 years and eight months in state prison under the terms of his negotiated plea agreement.

