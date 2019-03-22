× New Jersey Attorney General Sues Apply Valley Company That Sells Gun Parts to Make ‘Ghost Guns’

New Jersey’s attorney general has sued an Apple Valley company that sells gun parts that can be turned into working firearms.

The suit announced Friday alleges that U.S. Patriot Armory violated New Jersey’s consumer fraud laws when it advertised and sold gun parts to an undercover investigator last month. A phone message was left Friday for the Southern California gun parts seller.

The investigator bought parts for an AR-15 assault rifle.

New Jersey bans purchases of gun parts for use in making firearms with no serial numbers, called “ghost guns.” It’s also a crime to possess an unregistered assault firearm in the state.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and to stop the company from shipping parts to New Jersey. U.S. Patriot Armory’s website lists rows of advertisements for gun-building kits.

New Jersey banned the purchases last year.