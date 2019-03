× Notorious Hollywood Fixer Anthony Pellicano Released From Prison at Terminal Island on 75th Birthday

It was one of the biggest scandals ever to hit Hollywood: a private investigator using wiretaps to secretly gather the secrets of celebrities and entertainment titans.

The case of Anthony Pellicano, “private eye to the stars,” captivated Hollywood for years and brought down some big names.

Now the case is quietly coming to a conclusion as Pellicano was released Friday morning from the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island in San Pedro after more than 10 years behind bars.

Pellicano was scheduled for release March 23, according to inmate records, but prisoners slated to be released on a weekend are allowed to leave early, prison spokeswoman Monica Devore said.

34.092809 -118.328661