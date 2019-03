A 23-year-old Oakland man has been charged with first-degree criminal firearm storage and child abuse after a 3-year-old was shot in the face with his gun last week, authorities said.

Clarence Kelly pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court April 8 for a pre-trial hearing, according to a spokeswoman for the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

Oakland police officers responded to reports that a 3-year-old had been shot in the face around 4 a.m. March 15, according to court records.

Officers found a loaded firearm registered to Kelly in an unsecured box inside a laundry basket with no gun lock or security mechanism, court documents show.

