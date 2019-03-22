Overwhelmed Lake Elsinore Implements New Procedures for Super Bloom Visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the city of Lake Elsinore braces for another weekend of crowds flocking to see the poppy super bloom, the city is implementing road closures and parking restrictions to the general public on Saturday and Sunday, as well as shutting down the Lake Street offramps on both sides of the 15 Freeway.

City officials made the decision that visitors will no longer be allowed to drive to Walker Canyon. Instead, visitors will have to pay to take a shuttle bus at one of two locations.

The shuttle can be accessed through the Nichols Road exit and will start running both days at 6:30 a.m., with the last one heading to the poppy fields at 5 p.m. It will cost $10 for anyone over the age of 3.

Arrive early, and expect wait times of 2 and a half hours or more.

Additionally, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department will deploy 40 additional deputies for traffic control and enforcement, while the California Highway Patrol will have extra units monitoring the freeway.

The weekend effort will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, officials said.

On weekdays, parking will be permitted along Walker Canyon Road and the poppy fields can be accessed via Lake Street, according to the city's website.

KTLA's Tracy Bloom contributed to this report.