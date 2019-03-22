Pechanga Tribe Donates $100K to City of Lake Elsinore to Grapple With Super Bloom Crowds

People visit a ‘super bloom’ of wild poppies blanketing the hills of Walker Canyon on March 12, 2019 near Lake Elsinore. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A Native American tribe has given the city of Lake Elsinore a grant of up to $100,000 to help handle crowds drawn to the area’s super bloom of wildflowers.

The gift comes on the heels of the city’s announcement of new crowd control measures that will be put in place this weekend.

Lake Elsinore officials can use the money from the Pechanga Tribal Council for increased law enforcement or other safety personnel, traffic control and shuttle services, said Nicole Dailey, the assistant to the city manager.

“It gives us the ability to continue to implement these measures for the next few weeks and will help cover some of our costs not recovered by the shuttle rides,” she said.

