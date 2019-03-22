× Public’s Help Sought in Finding Suspect After Brutal Rape, Assault at East Hollywood Metro Station

The search continued Friday for a man being sought in connection with a vicious sexual assault at a Metro Red Line Station in East Hollywood.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department released a surveillance video image and a suspect sketch of the wanted man as they sought the public’s help to track him down.

The brazen attack took place at the height of the evening rush-hour commute on March 14, at the station located in the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue, according to LAPD.

Police said the victim approached the man around 6 p.m. to ask for directions. The victim was then lured into a secluded part of the station before being raped, strangled and punched, an LAPD news release stated.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition. Investigators have declined to release the person’s gender, saying that information would not be made available.

The suspect in the case is a transient known to frequent Metro stations from Compton to Santa Monica, according to police.

He’s described by LAPD as black, about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 165 and 180 pounds, with a shaved head. He had an earring in his right ear and a 2- to 3-inch scar on his left forearm.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the attack is asked to call LAPD Detective Rodriguez at 323- 561-3328, or the department at 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be left via Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or going to the website LAPDOnline.org.

34.091341 -118.293589