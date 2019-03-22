Skier Who Got Lost from Snow Valley Ski Resort Rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A skier who got lost from Snow Valley Ski Resort in Running Springs has been rescued, authorities said Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a 50-year-old skier called 911 to say that he was lost and his feet were wet. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dispatch was able to get the GPS coordinates and locate him in Bear Canyon, east of the Snow Valley Ski Resort.

Rescuers were unable to fly a helicopter to the search area due to bad weather. Later Thursday night, Twin Peaks Station Search and Rescue team located the skier and escorted him through multiple canyons to safety reportedly around 2 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff's said he was evaluated by fire personnel at Snow Valley Ski Resort and was found to be in good health.