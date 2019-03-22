2 Sought in Koreatown Shooting

The 400 block of Normandie Avenue in Koreatown, as pictured in a Google Street View map in February of 2018.

Investigators are seeking two attackers who shot and seriously wounded a man along Normandie Avenue in Koreatown on Friday, officials said.

The shooting took place about 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Normandie Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers encountered a 31-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, “where he was taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries,” according to the statement.

Police said two male attackers in a black, four-door sedan were being sought as suspects. They were last seen driving south on Normandie Avenue.

No information regarding a motive was available.

Police had said the shooting occurred at 3:50 p.m. but later corrected the timing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

