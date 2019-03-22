Transient Sought in Rape of Woman at East Hollywood Metro Red Line Station

Detectives are looking for a man who attacked and raped a woman last week at the Metro Red Line Station in East Hollywood.

The crime took place about 6 p.m. on March 14 at the train station at Vermont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim asked the suspect for directions, police said.

“The suspect then lured the victim into a secluded, emergency exit room at the Metro Red Line Station,” according to the statement. “The suspect strangled, punched and raped the victim.”

Police described the attacker as a transient known to frequent Metro Stations from Compton to Santa Monica.

He was black, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 to 180 pounds, with brown hair, officials said. He was clean-shaven and wore an earring on his right ear. He had a 2- to 3-inch-long scar on his left forearm. He wore all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.