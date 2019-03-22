UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Hopes to Run the Floor With Her New Beyoncé-Inspired Routine

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi gets a perfect score on the floor exercise during competition against Utah St. at Pauley Pavillion on March 16, 2019. (Credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The word flowed freely as coach Valorie Kondos Field described Katelyn Ohashi’s new floor routine, from the music to the message behind it.

Perfect.

Ohashi’s new floor routine, which she will debut at the Pac-12 Championships on Saturday, is even more joyful than before, and even more quintessentially Katelyn Ohashi. Her tumbling passes, and the presence of songs by Tina Turner, remain constant. But her new routine spotlights songs by strong women — including Turner, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé.

“Who runs the world? Katelyn…” Kondos Field said, laughing. “Who runs the gymnastics world? Katelyn. It was perfect.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

