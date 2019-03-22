Video Released Amid Search for Driver in Glassell Park Hit-and-Run That Injured Father Walking With Child

LAPD on Friday released surveillance video of a hit-and-run in Glassell Park late last year that left a father injured as detectives sought the public’s help in locating the driver.

The incident took place in the early evening hours of Nov. 16, 2018, as a man and his young daughter were walking in a marked crosswalk at San Fernando Road and Hallett Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The father and daughter were nearly across the street when a red, four-door vehicle — possibly a Toyota Camry — sped toward them, police said.

Realizing the car was not going to stop, the quick-thinking father rushed to save his child, pushing her out of the on-coming vehicle’s path.

He was struck by the car and landed on the sidewalk, according to police.

The man ended up with a broken right femur. His daughter only had facial scratches, but it could have been worse had it not been for her father’s actions, according to police.

The driver did not stop to help them, the release stated.

LAPD described the driver as a white woman, about 60 to 65 years old, with gray hair and a heavy build. The vehicle had a disabled license plate, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713, Detective Juan Campos at 213-486-0755 or LAPD at 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to provide a tip anonymously can do so by dialing L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.