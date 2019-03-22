Your chance to win a vacation for 4 to AULANI Resort

Posted 12:00 PM, March 22, 2019, by

Set ocean-side on the island of O‘ahu, AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i is an unforgettable way to start a new adventure. Your story unfolds with the fun of swimming in AULANI Resort’s many pools, sipping on a tropical drink, watching the sunset, gently floating down the lazy river, taking in the world-class nighttime entertainment like KA WA‘A, A Lū‘au, and basking in the splendors of Hawai‘i on an excursion. You’ll also find inspiration at the award-winning Laniwai Spa.  Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, March 25 for five chances – one every hour between 6am and 11am – to win a vacation for 4 to AULANI Resort, including round-trip airfare, a 4-night stay, and a $200 resort credit!

Already have one of the code words?  You can enter below:

[–]

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.