× 2 Burglars Arrested After Breaking Into Garden Grove Beauty Salon, Tunneling Their Way Into Second Business: Police

Two men who allegedly broke into a Garden Grove beauty salon before tunneling their way into a neighboring business early Saturday morning have been arrested.

Travis Laguisan, 44, and Anthony Fernandez, 40, are both currently in custody and each being held on $20,000 bail, according to Orange County inmate records. Both are residents of Westminster.

Investigators believe the two men used a blow torch and other construction equipment to enter the salon and then tunnel into a second business, damaging both properties, police said. No information about whether they stole from the businesses has been released by police.

Officers were called to the scene of a burglary in process at Bebe Salon, located at 14098 Brookhurst Street, at 1:50 a.m., according to a police. The business owner told authorities a man had broken in and was still inside.

One of the two suspects was detained by arriving officers just as he was walking away from the salon while the other suspect jumped out of a damaged window and ran from the scene, police said. He was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

Authorities are investigating the possibility Laguisan and Fernandez are responsible for other burglaries in the area. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspects involved is asked to contact police at 714-741-5872.