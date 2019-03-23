Bernie Sanders, Rallying in San Diego, Calls for Mueller Report to Be Made Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bernie Sanders kicked off the first of three rallies in California on Friday evening, promising to complete what he began three years ago with his improbable bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Drawing a crowd of thousands to downtown’s Waterfront Park, many of whom supported his 2016 run, Sanders laid out a theme of justice that included economic equality, as well as racial, ethnic and religious unity.

“Thank you for being part of a campaign which is not only going to carry California, which is going to win the Democratic nomination, which is not only going to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country — but with your help … we are going to transform this country,” said Sanders, an independent, who jumped into the 2020 presidential race a month ago.

The Vermont senator, who is famously disciplined in staying on message, deviated from his stump speech to acknowledge the news that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.