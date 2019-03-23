× Bicyclist’s Death in Riverside Being Investigated as Possible Hit-and-Run Crash

Officials suspect a hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist they found fatally injured on a street in Riverside early Saturday.

Riverside police responded to Victoria Avenue near Myers Street after dispatchers received a 7:45 a.m. call about a “cyclist down,” Detective Greg Matthews said.

Officers discovered a 53-year-old man on the ground near a bicycle, according to the Police Department. There were no other people or vehicles around when police arrived at the scene, Matthews said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Detectives initially thought the man had somehow fallen off his bike and got hurt, Railsback told KTLA. But the hospital later notified police that the patient appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

No witnesses have come forward, the officer added, so no description of a suspect vehicle was available.

Although the victim’s family has been notified, the coroner is not expected to release his name until at least Sunday, Railsback said.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story.