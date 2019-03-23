Multiple Injuries Reported in Major Pile-Up on 5 Freeway Near Gorman

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle pile-up on the 5 Freeway near Gorman with multiple injuries reported.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on southbound 5 Freeway near Frazier Mountain Park Road.

Caltrans tweeted that as many as 50 vehicles are involved in two locations, with as many as 100 vehicles trapped between the scenes.

About 30 people were injured, according to Ed Pickett with Los Angeles County Fire Department, with one person transported by air in critical condition. Four people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, and seven had minor injuries. A further 22 people were injured but declined to go to a hospital.

SB I-5 past Frazier Mountain Park Rd (south of #Lebec) ALL LANES CLOSED due to multi-vehicle accidents in two locations that may involve as many as 50 vehicles & have 100 vehicles trapped in between incidents. Unknown duration. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 https://t.co/JHjzH1sx4V pic.twitter.com/ZIqhdHVC6M — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 23, 2019

Videos of the scene posted to social media show multiple cars involved in the crash, and at least one in flames.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scenes.

All southbound lanes are shut down while emergency crews work the scene. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Frazier Mountain Park Road. The crash has also caused traffic slowdowns in the northbound lanes.

Drivers at the scene noted thick fog and poor visibility.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown. This is an ongoing situation.

Thick fog over the grapevine on the Golden State Freeway 5. Several pileups causing major delays southbound near exit 202. pic.twitter.com/jkzAr6uD0V — Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story.