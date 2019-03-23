Crews Respond to Fire Near Oxnard Strawberry Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It took firefighters nearly a half-hour to extinguish the large flames that consumed stacks of pallets near a strawberry plant in Oxnard late Friday, authorities said.

A call about the blaze in the 1100 block of Mercantile Street came in around 10:45 p.m., Oxnard fire Battalion Chief Stephen McNaughten said. A distribution location operated by the company Berry Pack is listed in that area.

The pallets, which measured about 60 by 20 feet, burned in front of a business, McNaughten said.

Crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the building, knocking it out by 11:10 p.m., the battalion chief added.

Nobody suffered any injuries in the incident. While the building did not catch fire, it sustained some smoke damages, McNaughten said.