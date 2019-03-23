Driver Shoots at Other Vehicle on 210 Freeway in Claremont After Tailgating It: CHP

A driver fired shots at a vehicle it was tailgating along the 210 Freeway in Claremont Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers got a call about the shooting just after 10:40 p.m., CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told KTLA. The victim told authorities the suspect had been tailgating his or her vehicle before firing shots, Kimball said.

The shooter allegedly opened fired when the other vehicle would not speed up.

While the victim’s vehicle was hit, no one was injured, authorities said. No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.