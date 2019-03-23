Eric Spillman’s Favorite Seafood Spot: Blue Plate Oysterette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA reporter and anchor Eric Spillman took us to his favorite seafood spot, Blue Plate Oysterette in Santa Monica.

Spillman said this restaurant is great for lunch if you’re craving fresh seafood and oysters, he added that it’s the closest you can get to an East Coast clam shack in Southern California.

Executive Chef Dominique Crisp said his shellfish are harvested in Washington, shipped to Los Angeles and served within the same day.

Spillman tried the lobster mac and cheese and curry muscles when he visited recently.

For more information about Blue Plate Oysterette, visit their website.