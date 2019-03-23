× Facing Pay Cuts, Some Uber and Lyft Drivers Prepare to Strike Monday

Frustrations are mounting among some Uber and Lyft drivers about wages and treatment. But because ride-hailing drivers are classified as independent contractors instead of employees, unionizing — a common way for discontented workers to bring about change — is something of a non-starter.

So in a parking lot outside Los Angeles International Airport, where Uber and Lyft drivers wait for ride requests, some ride-hailing workers are charting their own course.

It’s there that drivers are trying to recruit their colleagues to protest pay cuts by Uber last week that slashed per-mile pay from 80 cents to 60 cents in Los Angeles County and parts of Orange County. They are planning to strike on March 25, refusing to drive for both Uber and Lyft in a move they hope will mark an early step in a broader push for higher wages.

It’s not the first attempt by drivers to stage a strike against Uber and Lyft — many of the same drivers organized a similar protest at LAX in 2017. The ride-hailing workers, this time led by a group called Rideshare Drivers United, say past strikes have lacked cohesive strategy and planning, ultimately leading to disparate demands and low attendance.

The focus is getting fair wages. Their strike on Monday is just in pursuit of that single demand. Past strikes over the years have been muddled by disparate demands & lack of cohesion. Drivers are also recruiting more effectively through an app they built https://t.co/5ZrCr4m5mG — Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) March 23, 2019