Fatal Crash Triggers Closure on WB 126 West of L.A.-Ventura County Line

A deadly crash has caused significant backup on State Route 126 near the Los Angeles-Ventura county border, officials said Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the westbound side of the highway about a half-mile west of the county line, California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark division tweeted just after 7 a.m. It involved two vehicles and possibly a third one, the agency said.

CHP shut down both westbound lanes, urging motorists to avoid the 126 and use State Route 118 instead.

By 7:30 a.m., the agency announced opening the right shoulder of the westbound 126 so traffic could get through. One eastbound lane remained open, CHP said.

Highway Patrol and fire units responded to the scene as debris from at least one vehicle lay scattered across the highway, images released by CHP show.

Authorities provided no further details about the collision.

Units on scene are now opening the right shoulder of westbound SR126 for traffic to get through. Westbound traffic is still significantly backed up. One eastbound lane open. Expect delays. @CHP_Newhall @CityFillmore — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) March 23, 2019