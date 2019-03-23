Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Florence-Firestone Neighborhood of South L.A.

The fatal shooting of a man in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Saturday is under investigation by homicide detectives, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot dead about 2:41 p.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the Apple Store or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.