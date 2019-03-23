Jessica’s Quick Recipe for Lamb Chops With 2 Herb Sauces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes wasn't always into lamb chops, but she eventually started to appreciate the flavor of lamb. She enjoys chops because they have a "built-in handle."

Her quick and easy recipe for lamb chops with some yummy sauces takes only six minutes to make! The two sauces have nearly identical flavorings, but one is made creamy with yogurt, and the other is piquant with vinegar and oil.

Jessica said this recipe is good for kids and for parties because it's "like a meat lollipop." Maybe that's why this recipe has Levi's seal of approval.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 26.

Jessica's lamb chops with herb sauce:

Ingredients for chops:

2 pounds lamb chops

olive oil

herbes de Provence

Ingredients for creamy sauce:

half a scallion, chopped fine

1 bunch of mint, chopped

1 bunch Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped

2 basil leaves, chopped

1 cloves of garlic, minced

7 ounces of Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon zest

juice of one lemon

pinch of salt

Ingredients for herb sauce:

half a scallion, chopped fine

1 bunch of mint, chopped

1 bunch Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped

2 basil leaves, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

pinch of salt

Instructions for lamb chops:

Sprinkle salt and herbes de Provence on lamb chops. Heat grill pan till hot, drizzle with olive oil and cook lamb chops on medium high heat till brown on each side. Remove from heat while you finish the sauces.

Instructions for creamy sauce:

Mix scallion, mint, parsley, basil, garlic and yogurt together in a bowl. Add lemon juice, a pinch of salt and lemon zest, mix again.

Instructions for herb sauce:

Mix scallion, mint, parsley, basil, garlic, olive oil and vinegar together in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and lemon zest, mix again.

Serve chops accompanied by small bowls of the two sauces, and you can use sprigs of herbs for decoration. Enjoy!