Jessica’s Recipe for Poached Eggs With Spicy Smashed Potatoes, Perfect for Brunch

Jessica’s recipe for poached egg with spicy smashed potatoes is a good brunch option. But if you like eggs, you can even have it for dinner!
It's crispy, it's crunchy and it has a lot of flavor.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 26.
Jessica's Poached Eggs With Spicy Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- Bag of fingerling potatoes
- 1 egg
- 1 lemon
- ½ large onion cut into thin slices
- ¼ jalapeño cut into thin slices
- 2 tablespoons of capers
- 2 tablespoons of feta cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh drill
- 1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley
- butter
- olive oil
- salt
- pepper
Instructions:
- Boil fingerling potatoes for 10-15 minutes until soft but not mushy.
- Smash potatoes one at a time with a glass.
- Place smashed potatoes in a skillet on medium high heat with drizzle of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of butter, salt and pepper and cook them until crispy.
- While potatoes are cooking, poach an egg:
- Bring water in a pot to a gentle boil, add a squeeze of lemon juice.
- Crack the egg into a glass.
- Swirl the water in the pot and add the egg. Let it cook.
- When egg is poached, place it on a paper towel to dry it off.
- When potatoes are crispy, remove them from the skillet and add onion, sliced jalapeño and one tablespoon of butter.
- Remove onion the mixture once it is cooked.
- Add capers to skillet and cook them for one minute.
- Place the potatoes on a plate, add onion and jalapeño mixture, capers, feta cheese, dill and parsley and the put poached egg on top.
- Finish with cracked pepper
- Enjoy!