Jessica’s Recipe for Poached Eggs With Spicy Smashed Potatoes, Perfect for Brunch

Jessica’s recipe for poached egg with spicy smashed potatoes is a good brunch option. But if you like eggs, you can even have it for dinner!

It's crispy, it's crunchy and it has a lot of flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 26.

Jessica's Poached Eggs With Spicy Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

Bag of fingerling potatoes

1 egg

1 lemon

½ large onion cut into thin slices

¼ jalapeño cut into thin slices

2 tablespoons of capers

2 tablespoons of feta cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh drill

1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley

butter

olive oil

salt

pepper

Instructions: