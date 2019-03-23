Jessica’s Recipe for Poached Eggs With Spicy Smashed Potatoes, Perfect for Brunch

Posted 8:00 PM, March 23, 2019, by

Jessica’s recipe for poached egg with spicy smashed potatoes is a good brunch option. But if you like eggs, you can even have it for dinner!

It's crispy, it's crunchy and it has a lot of flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 26.

Jessica's Poached Eggs With Spicy Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • Bag of fingerling potatoes
  • 1 egg
  • 1 lemon
  • ½ large onion cut into thin slices
  • ¼ jalapeño cut into thin slices
  • 2 tablespoons of capers
  • 2 tablespoons of feta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh drill
  • 1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley
  • butter
  • olive oil
  • salt
  • pepper

Instructions:

  1. Boil fingerling potatoes for 10-15 minutes until soft but not mushy.
  2. Smash potatoes one at a time with a glass.
  3. Place smashed potatoes in a skillet on medium high heat with drizzle of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of butter, salt and pepper and cook them until crispy.
  4. While potatoes are cooking, poach an egg:
  5. Bring water in a pot to a gentle boil, add a squeeze of lemon juice.
  6. Crack the egg into a glass.
  7. Swirl the water in the pot and add the egg. Let it cook.
  8. When egg is poached, place it on a paper towel to dry it off.
  9. When potatoes are crispy, remove  them from the skillet and add onion, sliced jalapeño and one tablespoon of butter.
  10. Remove onion the mixture once it is cooked.
  11. Add capers to skillet and cook them for one minute.
  12. Place the potatoes on a plate, add onion and jalapeño mixture, capers, feta cheese, dill and parsley and the put poached egg on top.
  13. Finish with cracked pepper
  14. Enjoy!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.