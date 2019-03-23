Man Shot at Same East Hollywood Metro Station Where Woman Was Raped Days Earlier

Posted 6:28 PM, March 23, 2019, by
LAPD released this surveillance image and suspect sketch of a man being sought in connection with a rape and assault at a Metro Station in East Hollywood on March 14, 2019.

LAPD released this surveillance image and suspect sketch of a man being sought in connection with a rape and assault at a Metro Station in East Hollywood on March 14, 2019.

A 26-year-old man was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of shooting another man at a Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood, the same station where a woman was reportedly raped earlier this month, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m at the subway station at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, said Officer Sal Ramirez, an LAPD spokesman.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Ramirez said.

No other details were immediately available.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.