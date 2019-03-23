× Man Shot at Same East Hollywood Metro Station Where Woman Was Raped Days Earlier

A 26-year-old man was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of shooting another man at a Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood, the same station where a woman was reportedly raped earlier this month, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m at the subway station at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, said Officer Sal Ramirez, an LAPD spokesman.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Ramirez said.

No other details were immediately available.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.