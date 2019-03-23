× More Than 16,000 Descend Upon Super Bloom in Lake Elsinore — Despite Traffic, Long Waits and New Rules

Ignore the overcast skies and the $10 shuttle rides. Forget about last weekend’s fist fights and traffic jams. Never mind the hourlong wait.

None of it served to dissuade more than 16,000 flower lovers — many of whom woke early Saturday for a chance to view nature’s colorful magic. They were rewarded with up-close views of thousands of bright orange poppies splattered like paint along the hills on Walker Canyon Trail.

On Saturday, city and county officials imposed new rules meant to control rampant crowds reveling in a super bloom of wildflowers, the gift of an unusually wet winter.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 people invaded the canyon each day last weekend, joining the throngs who visited Riverside County and elsewhere as Californians savored the beginning of spring.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.