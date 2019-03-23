Protests Held in Woodland Hills Against Rep. Ilhan Omar, Who Was Speaking to Muslim-American Rights Group

Posted 10:48 PM, March 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:03PM, March 23, 2019

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside an event in Woodland Hills where a congresswoman spoke to a Muslim-American civil rights group.

The demonstrators were protesting the presence Saturday of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota at the fundraising event for the Council of American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles.

Omar has drawn criticism for her recent remarks on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have "allegiance to a foreign country." Omar later apologized, saying "anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."

The Los Angeles Daily News reports that the protesters lined a sidewalk area outside the Hilton hotel in Woodland Hills, waving Israeli flags. A smaller group of counter-protesters held up signs in support of Omar.

