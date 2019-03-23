Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 23rd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy FIRST SATURDAY OF SPRING Saturday! Celebrate by enjoying one of the MANY Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" events. Take a look!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

National Puppy Day

Shelter Hope Pet Shop

193 North Moorpark Road

Thousand Oaks

http://www.shelterhopepetshop.org

This is National Puppy Day, a day to celebrate puppies and to promote adoption. Shelter Hope Pet Shop in Thousand Oaks is a volunteer based facility teaching the public not to shop puppy mills and how to care for the new family member.

Volunteers as well as donations are always welcome. For more information, check the website: http://www.shelterhopepeteshop.org

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

While we’re on the subject of puppies, there’s a new exhibition at the California Science Center. DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations.

California Science Center officials remind visitors THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. For details about exhibition hours, check the californiasciencenter.org website.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Carroll Shelby Tribute

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

Celebrate the life and career of car designer, racing car driver, and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby at a tribute in his honor at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana. Shelby is famous for the AC Cobra and Mustang for the Ford Motor Company.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This is NEW at The Broad. “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contribution of Black artists beginning in 1963.

There are more than 60 influential artists at this landmark exhibition, where we can see era defining paintings, sculptures, photography, and murals that changed the fact of art in America.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Official L.A. Marathon Charity

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 24th, 2019

From the Stadium to the Sea

fundraising.stjudge.org/site

http://www.lamarathon.com

And, time is running out to support and donate to one of the many official Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon charities. The 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is Sunday, March 24th. Among the participating charities, the team running for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a non-profit organization that treats children coping with cancer.

To help Team St. Jude Heroes, visit the official either the L.A. Marathon or the St. Jude websites.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Valley Hot Rodding @ 1pm

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard, Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

The Valley Relics Museum is the place to be for an amazing panel discussion of icons of car culture and horsepower.

Meet Ed “Isky” Iskenderian, the founder and owner of Isky Racing Cams and a speed sports legend from San Fernando Drag Strip.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Admission

“Endless Letterpress The Film” @ 2pm

Los Angeles Premiere Screening of New Documentary

The International Printing Museum

315 West Torrance Boulevard

Carson

310 515 7166

http://www.printmuseum.org

This documentary is about the deterioration of the printing machines and the advance of new technologies in Argentina, the printing presses are closing their workshops. At the same time, a group of young people rediscovers the greatest technical innovation in the history of the written word: the typesetting printing. But it will be

difficult for them to learn the trade since it has always been passed down from master to apprentice – and they are outsiders. The last graphic mechanic of the country will be in charge of teaching them so that this ancient technique can withstand the passage of time.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Community Recycling Clean Up Event

Waste Disposal from 9am

The Los Angeles Sentinel

3800 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 0456

Community is invited to do some Spring cleaning by bringing recyclables, electronics, and more to the Los Angeles Sentinel Community Clean Up event.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

This exhibition – IS FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH:

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH:

Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 627 8971

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

The historic HOTEL FIGUEROA was the largest commercial building funded by women for woman when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single female travelers, who were prohibited from checking into most hotels without a male chaperone. The newly renovated and restored hotel continues the feminist history with the work female artists and women related events as well as being new hip,hot spot in downtown Los Angeles.

To learn more about this extraordinary property and to learn about reservations and touring the incredible facility, please take a look at the website: https://www.hotelfigueroa.com/our-hotel/history/

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

13th Annual Santa Monica Airport Artwalk @ Noon

3026 Airport Avenue

Santa Monica

The 13th Annual Airport ArtWalk showcases the artist studios and multiple creative venues that occupy the airports converted airplane hangars. Featuring art and ceramic demonstrations, theater and art workshops, live music and food trucks, the ArtWalk offers a fun-filled day of artistic exploration.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

California Tree Team Workshop @ 10am

Norwalk Library

12350 Imperial Highway

Norwalk

Join the CA Tree Team workshop to learn about trees and how you can get a free tree in front of your house! The workshop will go over tree benefits, tree basics, and will be followed by an outdoor walk with a certified arborist.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Clippers SciFest SoCal

South Halls G & H

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

What is life like on Mars? How does plastic end up in the ocean and what can I do about it? What does physics have to do with basketball? Students can find out the answers to these questions and more while checking out student exhibitions, exciting demonstrations from leading STEM organizations, and exploring hands-on activities at the first ever Clippers SciFest SoCal.

The free event is a partnership between the L.A. Clippers and the USA Science & Engineering Festival.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

