Top Lawyer in L.A. City Attorney’s Office Quits After More Than $200K of His Outside Income Is Called Into Question

A top lawyer in Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office who was helping oversee litigation regarding the 2013 Department of Water and Power billing debacle has resigned, the office said.

Chief Assistant City Atty. Thomas Peters stepped down Friday after The Times questioned Feuer’s office about outside income that Peters reported.

In city disclosure forms reviewed by The Times, Peters reported in 2017 that he received more than $100,000 in referral income from the law office of Anthony M. DeMarco. He also reported receiving two separate payments of between $10,000 and $100,000 from two law firms — Anthony M. DeMarco and Panish, Shea and Boyle — for referral fees in 2018. The city attorney’s office handled several lawsuits filed against the city by Panish, Shea and Boyle in recent years.

Referral fees are common in the legal world. Attorneys receive the fees for passing on a case to another attorney. Depending on how long a case is in court, the referring lawyer may be paid years after making the referral.

