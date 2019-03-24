2019 L.A. Marathon: Watch KTLA’s Live Coverage as Thousands Race From Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica

With sunny skies in the forecast, thousands of runners from around the world have taken to the streets to trek 26.2 miles for the 34th annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Some 24,000 people representing all 50 states and 67 countries were set take part in the race, which kicked off at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 a.m.

The route loops around downtown L.A. before it turns onto Sunset Boulevard and extends west through Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City and West L.A. The marathon finishes on Ocean Avenue near the Santa Monica Pier.

Major thoroughfares including Sunset, Wilshire, Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards have shut down for the marathon along with several ramps on both directions of the 101, the southbound 405 and the Pacific Coast Highway. The L.A. Marathon’s website has details on street closures. Taking the Metro? Click here for service detours.