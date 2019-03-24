Cult Horror Film Director Larry Cohen Dies at 77

Watch the 2019 L.A. Marathon Finish Line Cam

Larry Cohen attends the ceremony honoring Jack H. Harris on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4, 2014, in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Larry Cohen, the maverick B-movie director of cult horror films like “It’s Alive” and “God Told Me To,” has died. He was 77.

Cohen’s friend and spokesman, the actor Shade Rupe, said Cohen passed away Saturday in Los Angeles surrounded by loved ones.

Cohen’s films were schlocky, low-budget films that developed cult followings, spawned sequels and gained esteem for their genre reflections of contemporary issues. His 1974 “It’s Alive,” about a murderous mutant baby, dealt with the treatment of children. His New York-set 1976 satire “God Told Me To” depicted a series of shootings and murders carried out in religious fervor.

Cohen directed Bette Davis’ last film, “Wicked Stepmother,” in 1989. More recently, he wrote the 2002 Colin Farrell thriller “Phone Booth” and 2004’s “Cellular,” with Chris Evans.

